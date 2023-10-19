Nebraska Police Officer and Chicago Man Hurt After the Man Pulled a Knife on a Bus in Lincoln

A Nebraska police officer and a Chicago man were both injured during a confrontation on a bus in front of about 20 people early Tuesday after the man refused to get off and pulled a knife, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Lincoln bus depot around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday because the 27-year-old Chicago man who didn’t have a ticket or money for the fare to Iowa , acting Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said.

The man pulled a knife and lunged at one of the officers in the back of the bus, striking him in the neck, police said. Morrow said the man refused several commands to drop the knife before reaching for the officer’s gun. At that point, another officer fired and wounded him once.

