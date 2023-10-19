45 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 19, 2023
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Transportation Security

Nebraska Police Officer and Chicago Man Hurt After the Man Pulled a Knife on a Bus in Lincoln

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A Nebraska police officer and a Chicago man were both injured during a confrontation on a bus in front of about 20 people early Tuesday after the man refused to get off and pulled a knife, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Lincoln bus depot around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday because the 27-year-old Chicago man who didn’t have a ticket or money for the fare to Iowa, acting Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said.

The man pulled a knife and lunged at one of the officers in the back of the bus, striking him in the neck, police said. Morrow said the man refused several commands to drop the knife before reaching for the officer’s gun. At that point, another officer fired and wounded him once.

Read the whole story from U.S. News here.

Previous article
FBI Releases 2022 Crime in the Nation Statistics
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights