Race to Contain COVID-19 at Hong Kong Port

Health authorities are racing to contain an outbreak at Hong Kong’s biggest container terminal. 

The situation is serious enough that there has been discussion of closing down the entire terminal – more than half of the 74 new infections registered in Hong Kong on Sunday trace to one terminal at the port.

Expanded tests will be carried out to cover up to 8,000 workers, many of whom spend hours inside cramped, makeshift dormitories at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, according to union members. The site now has 63 Covid-19 cases connected to more than 10 companies.

