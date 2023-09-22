57.9 F
San Francisco International Airport Simulates Security Incident to Test Readiness

By Homeland Security Today
(San Francisco International Airport)

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) completed its annual emergency exercise on September 20. The exercise simulated a security incident to test emergency procedures for communication, incident command, and coordination between multiple agencies. 

Although federal regulations require U.S. airports to conduct such a drill once every three years, SFO conducts this emergency exercise annually to ensure the highest level of readiness.

“Safety and security are our highest priorities, and the annual emergency exercise plays an important role in our ongoing process to practice and enhance SFO’s response capabilities,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “I appreciate the involvement of so many local, state, and federal agencies to ensure a well-coordinated response to any emergency situation at SFO.”

Agencies participating in the exercise included the following:

  • American Medical Response
  • U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • San Francisco Fire Department
  • San Francisco Police Department
  • San Mateo County Department of Public Health
  • Signature Flight Support
  • SFO 911 Dispatch Center
  • Transportation Security Administration
  • United Airlines

The exercise also demonstrated the capabilities of the SFO Emergency Operations Center, which serves as the focal point of the airport’s efforts to restore normal operations following an event, and SFO Mobile Command Post, a purpose-built vehicle that gives incident commanders full situational awareness, including coordinated communication and CCTV access regardless of location.

Read more at San Francisco International Airport

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

