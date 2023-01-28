Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee Chairs Announced

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) has announced the chairs of the panel’s six subcommittees for the 118th Congress.

“Our subcommittee chairs bring to the table a broad array of talent, proven leadership capabilities, and legislative expertise,” said Graves. “This is an effective team of returning leaders, as well as two new lead Republicans to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the Committee’s important work. This will be a busy Congress for T&I, and these chairs are all ready to get to work in our newfound Republican majority to ensure a stronger, safer, and more efficient transportation and infrastructure network for our country.”

The following Republican members have been selected to serve as Subcommittee Chairs:

Subcommittee on Aviation: Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) ­

“Thank you to Chairman Sam Graves for the opportunity to lead aviation this Congress. We are seeing both tumultuous times in passenger air travel and significant opportunities in advanced aviation technologies,” said Graves. “Our subcommittee will work to improve the passenger experience and help transform the FAA to facilitate the entry of new American aviation technologies into the market.”

Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation: Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL)

“I thank Chairman Graves for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I am excited to continue applying my depth of experience, knowledge, and unique perspective as an engineer on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Webster. “I am confident we can balance protecting U.S. waters, seas, access to fishing and energy exploration, while ensuring our Coast Guard have the resources they need. I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop and pass legislation that saves taxpayer money, protects communities across the United States, boosts our resilience, and strengthens our economy.”

Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management: Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

“I’m privileged to be named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management,” said Perry. “I look forward to working with Chairman Graves to hold the Biden Administration accountable, and ensure our American Taxpayers’ dollars are used effectively.”

Subcommittee on Highways and Transit: Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR)

“An efficient and safe highway system is critical to America’s competitiveness in the global economy and a vital component of our national security,” said Crawford. “I look forward to providing vigorous oversight of IIJA to ensure that those funds are spent on projects that are priorities for states and local government.”

Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials: Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX)

“At such a pivotal time for our transportation industry, I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials,” said Nehls. “Our Subcommittee will be active in developing pipeline safety reauthorization legislation, as well as conducting oversight of issues such as the supply chain and Amtrak. I look forward to working with Chairman Graves to advance the interests of the American people.”

Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment: Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC)

“For the past two years, I have enjoyed serving my colleagues as ranking member of the Subcommittee,” said Rouzer. “As chairman, I look forward to championing the Subcommittee’s goals and continuing our work to reduce red tape, deliver on permitting reform, hold bureaucrats at the EPA accountable, and deliver commonsense solutions to mitigate and prevent inland and coastal flooding. Our efforts will better protect property, enhance conservation efforts, and save precious taxpayer dollars when natural disasters hit.”

Meanwhile, the Committee’s Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA) welcomed Democratic Members. The House Democratic Caucus affirmed the House Democratic Steering Committee’s recommendations for the members to serve on the committee for the 118th Congress.

“The American people need infrastructure that generates jobs and opportunities, creates cleaner, greener, safer and more accessible transportation systems, and spurs an economy that can compete globally for decades to come. With so much at stake, I eagerly welcome new and returning T&I Committee Members to work together with the administration to implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” Ranking Member Larsen said. “We will also begin bipartisan work on the Water Resources Development Act and the Coast Guard Authorization Act, important bills for our nation’s water-related ecosystems, its waterways, and safety at sea. Finally, we will update the laws that govern our nation’s aviation system in a way that promotes safety and innovation while maintaining American leadership in the sector. I am honored to lead this committee of dedicated and knowledgeable public servants during what I expect to be a productive Congress.”

Returning Democratic Members:

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

Rep. Grace Napolitano

Rep. Steve Cohen

Rep. John Garamendi

Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr.

Rep. André Carson

Rep. Dina Titus

Rep. Jared Huffman

Rep. Julia Brownley

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

Rep. Salud Carbajal

Rep. Greg Stanton

Rep. Colin Allred

Rep. Sharice Davids

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García

Rep. Chris Pappas

Rep. Seth Moulton

Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Rep. Marilyn Strickland

Rep. Troy Carter

New Democratic Members: