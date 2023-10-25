Trucking Faces Increasing Threat of Cyberattacks

The trucking industry is seeing an increase in cyberthreats as the problem become more prevalent across the economy in general, experts said Oct. 23.

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association hosted the discussion as part of its Digital Solutions Conference. The two-day event brought together transportation and cybersecurity experts to identify issues and talk about best practices.

“The work that we’re going to do over the next two days is essential,” NMFTA Executive Director Debbie Sparks said. “We want to grow, we have the bandwidth to grow to do what it is that the industry needs us to do to get there, and it needs to happen quickly. We are expanding every day. We want your ideas, your feedback. But this is just the beginning.”

