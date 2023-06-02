TSA Stops Ninja Knife Set at Boston Logan

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Boston Logan International Airport detected a Naruto ninja knife set in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the end of May, highlighting that it isn’t just firearms and explosives that officers are on the lookout for.

TSA reminds travelers that knives, except for plastic or round bladed butter knives, are not permitted in carry-on baggage. Instead, they should be packed in checked baggage and must also be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors.

Meanwhile, TSA officers at Bradley International Airport found a 75mm inert artillery shell in a passenger’s checked bag. While it was inert, it is a prohibited item. Last year, an American traveler caused a bomb scare at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel after attempting to take home an artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights.

See a full list of what can and cannot be taken on board an aircraft at TSA