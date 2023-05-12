TSA to Open Temporary PreCheck Enrollment Center in Helena, Montana

Residents in and around Helena, Montana, will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck® program at Helena Regional Airport (HLN) Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. IDEMIA, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the airport terminal on the second floor on those days.

TSA PreCheck is a valuable travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their travel size liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

Travelers are asked to complete the pre-enrollment application and make an appointment online. To finalize enrollment, an in-person visit is required at the enrollment center. Appointments are currently being accepted for the HLN enrollment event, which will be available daily from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at the airport.

The online, pre-enrollment process typically takes about five minutes to complete. After entering the requested information type in the location “Helena, MT” and click on the search button and select “Pop-Up: HLN.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the TSA PreCheck Enrollment by IDEMIA website for a list of required documents to prove identity and U.S. citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of the appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive an approval to their chosen method of communication within 3-5 days, though some applications can take longer. Individuals can check their status online and, once approved, the Known Traveler Number (KTN) will be listed there.

The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN can be added when booking reservations online on a participating airline website, via a call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

Read more at TSA