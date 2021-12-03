TSA Extends Face Mask Requirement Through March 18

Following the President’s order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske has said frequently the combination of vaccinations and face masks work and are highly effective in terms of slowing the spread of the virus in the transportation system, and they make travel safer for everyone.

