$125 Million for Support of Ukraine’s Urgent Energy Systems Needs

The following statement was issued by Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

The United States announced that we will work with Congress to program an additional $125 million in funding to support Ukraine’s energy and electricity grid against Russia’s continued attacks on utilities and other civilian infrastructure. This funding would come from the recently passed Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023.

Throughout its war against Ukraine, Russia has systematically targeted the energy grid in order to leave millions without power, water, or heat. Russia, in doing so, has sought to sap Ukraine’s resilience and determination during the cold winter months. Nevertheless, these attacks have made the Ukrainians only even more determined to persevere.

This additional $125 million funding will be used to acquire essential industrial equipment to maintain water supply and heating systems in and around Kyiv. It is on top of already significant funds and other support to Ukraine to maintain it energy and electrical grid in all parts of the country against Russia’s illegal and brutal war.

Read more at the State Department