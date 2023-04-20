36th Drawdown of Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Over 9 Million Rounds of Ammunition

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced critical new security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance with more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, and anti-armor capabilities essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield valued at up to $325 million.

The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-sixth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. The capabilities in this package include:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;

Anti-tank mines;

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

Over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Four logistics support vehicles;

Precision aerial munitions;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Port and harbor security equipment;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

