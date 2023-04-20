58.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
spot_img
Ukraine

36th Drawdown of Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Over 9 Million Rounds of Ammunition

Package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, and Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles.

By Homeland Security Today
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 12, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced critical new security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance with more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, and anti-armor capabilities essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield valued at up to $325 million.

The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-sixth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. The capabilities in this package include:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;
  • Anti-tank mines;
  • Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • Over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • Four logistics support vehicles;
  • Precision aerial munitions;
  • Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
  • Port and harbor security equipment;
  • Spare parts and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

Read more at the Defense Department

Previous articleSecond Conspirator in Russia-Ukraine Sanctions Violation Case Arrested
Next articleEight Chinese Government Officials Charged with Directing Employee of a U.S. Telecommunications Company to Remove Chinese Dissidents from Company’s Platform
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals