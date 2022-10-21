47.4 F
General Says Iranian Drones, Troops Operating in Ukraine

Ryder noted that the department knows the drones are from Iran. However, the Iranians reportedly have denied shipping drones to be used against Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks to members of the Pentagon Press Corps during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

The Defense Department assesses that Iranians have been in Ukraine to assist Russia with the drone operation there, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a media briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday.

The department’s understanding is that Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Crimea assisting Russian military personnel to conduct these drone operations in Ukraine, he said.

“It’s just indicative of the kinds of rhetoric that you hear coming from Iran and from Russia, trying to say that these are not Iranian drones when they clearly are,” Ryder said.

