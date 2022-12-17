U.S. Plans Combined Arms Training for Ukrainian Soldiers

The U.S. has provided both equipment and training to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty against an illegal invasion by Russia that began in February. Now the U.S. will provide Ukrainian soldiers with combined arms and joint maneuver training as well.

“[This] is a logical next step in our ongoing training efforts, which began in 2014, to build the Ukrainian armed forces capacity,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing today. “While there’s an understandable focus on the equipment being provided to Ukraine, training is and has been essential to ensuring Ukraine has the skilled forces necessary to better defend themselves.”

Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command’s 7th Army Training Command will provide the combined arms and joint maneuver training, Ryder said. It’s expected that training will happen at U.S. ranges in Germany and will begin in the January timeframe.

