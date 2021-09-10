Man Jailed for Sharing Extremist Material Encouraging Violent Jihad

A man who shared extremist material encouraging violent Jihad has been jailed.

The offenses date back to 2017 and relate to Islamist material which glorified acts of terrorism.

Fahd Ismail, 33, of south east London was charged following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s (Met) Counter Terrorism Command, and on September 6, he was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This was a diligent and thorough investigation by highly skilled Counter Terrorism officers, which prevented further dissemination of extremist material.

“I encourage anyone who has suspicions about material someone is viewing online to report it to police without delay. Trust your instincts and know that you are never wasting our time.”

On June 17, 2020, Ismail was arrested on suspicion of an offense contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006. He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

On December 18, 2020 he was charged with four counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58, TACT 2000.

Earlier this year on Friday, 30 April, Ismail had a further two charges contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 added to his indictment and on July 2 he pleaded guilty to all six counts.

Upon sentencing, Ismail was also given a 12 month licence extension and will be subject to a ten year Part 4 notification order.

