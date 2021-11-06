37 F
Mayorkas, USCIS Director Jaddou to Welcome 17 New Americans in Honor of Veterans Day

A new agreement advances the meaning and stature of citizenship by building connections between new citizens and America’s parks.

By Homeland Security Today
New U.S. citizens take the oath at the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts in New York City on Sept. 17, 2021. (DHS photo)

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas will administer the Oath of Allegiance and provide congratulatory remarks to America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony in celebration of Veterans Day at the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, a U.S. historic landmark. All 17 people naturalizing are veterans or active-duty members of the military representing all services. They originate from the following eight countries: Cameroon, China, El Salvador, Germany, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal and South Korea.

During the ceremony, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur M. Jaddou will sign a memorandum of understanding with National Park Service Deputy Director of Operations Shawn Benge. This agreement advances the meaning and stature of citizenship by building connections between new citizens and America’s parks. USCIS and NPS first signed an agreement in 2006 to connect America’s newest citizens to national parks, which provide an ideal backdrop for naturalization ceremonies. Since then, USCIS has coordinated special naturalization ceremonies at dozens of NPS sites, including Ellis Island, Angel Island, Mount Rushmore and the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

Secretary Mayorkas will also recognize an Outstanding Americans by Choice. The Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition is bestowed upon naturalized citizens who have made significant contributions to their community and their adopted country through civic participation, professional achievement, and responsible citizenship.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020.

