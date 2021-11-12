54.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

USCIS Opening a New Lockbox Facility

Early next year, USCIS will add Elgin as a filing location. Next summer, USCIS will be moving the lockbox facility in Arizona from Phoenix to Tempe.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
(Official DHS photo by Jetta Disco)

USCIS is planning to open a new facility in Elgin, Illinois, next year to expand its lockbox capability.

To prepare for this shift, on Oct. 15 USCIS adjusted the filing locations for some applications. Now, certain adjustment of status applicants submit their applications to the Phoenix Lockbox instead of the Chicago or Dallas Lockbox. Additionally, USCIS has streamlined filing locations for certain employment-based forms to a single lockbox location. You can find the latest filing instructions on our Form I-130I-131I-360I-485I-601I-765I-824, and I-864 pages.

In the coming year, USCIS is planning a few more filing location changes. USCIS will continue to balance incoming volumes by directing some family-based adjustment of status applications to Dallas. Early next year, USCIS will add Elgin as a filing location. Next summer, USCIS will be moving the lockbox facility in Arizona from Phoenix to Tempe.

Applicants who submit their application to an incorrect location may experience delays in processing their case. For the most current information on where to file, please see the “Where to File” section on the webpage for your form. You can also subscribe to the “Forms Updates” GovDelivery distribution list to receive an email each time USCIS updates a filing location.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleCBP at the LA/Long Beach Seaport Reports Record-Breaking Year for Seizures of Counterfeit and Prohibited Merchandise
Next articleAlabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses for Weapons Cache Near Capitol
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.