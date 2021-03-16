Profiles in Excellence: Interview with Brian Keith, Protective Security Advisor at CISA

Each year, Homeland Security Today honors shining stars in the community who are making their own unique, invaluable contributions to advance the mission of keeping America safer from myriad threats. Their strong commitment to mission touches every part of their work, from day-to-day operations to special projects and work in the community. This year, with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic affecting every facet of homeland security, HSToday is interviewing these individuals for a Profiles in Excellence series: to highlight the stories and successes from our winners.

The first Profiles in Excellence focuses on Brian Keith, a Protective Security Advisor at CISA. Working in Los Angeles since 2009, Keith’s leadership and commitment are evidenced in his many contributions to the community and security of the homeland from the strengthening of critical infrastructure partnerships in the area to his innovative efforts in creating the Los Angeles Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Critical Infrastructure Working Group.

In this interview, Mr. Keith sits down with HSToday to focus on the the role of a PSA as well as how stakeholders can better partner and leverage strategic relationships with CISA; ensuring that they are getting the critical information that is needed.

Watch the full interview below & stay tuned as we continue to highlight our 2020 Award Winners:

