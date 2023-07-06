WEBINAR: The Hate Next Door – Undercover within the New Face of White Supremacy

Browning describes how he discovered, infiltrated, and ultimately disrupted white supremacy movements in his new memoir, The Hate Next Door: Undercover within the New Face of White Supremacy. Purchase here.

“Knowledgeable, propulsive, and a bit terrifying.” ― Kirkus Reviews

President Biden recently called white supremacy the “biggest domestic terror threat” today, and as Browning discovered, the movement has gone from the fringe to the mainstream, with members no longer sporting shaved heads and tattoos, but instead khakis and polo shirts, working in our communities and living next door.

Along with his wife Tawni, Browning, now retired, runs the Supremacist Intelligence Network (formerly the Skinhead Information Network). SIN operates off the principle of global networking and was started out of the frustrations Browning had of having information, both domestic and international, about these groups, and not having anywhere to share it. As he says, “unused intelligence is just useless information.”

The success of this model grew quickly with partners in the UK, Canada, and Australia, among other countries. Through the SIN network, members have been able to monitor and track hate groups movements across the US and into Europe and give advanced notice to countries such as Australia of bands coming from the U.S. to play at various rallies resulting in the band members VISAs being denied. SIN is currently in the process of planning Law Enforcement trainings.

Browning expects the number of hate crimes to rise as we enter another divisive U.S. presidential election season. He and Tawni hope their book will start a dialogue about this critical issue at a time when it’s needed more than ever.