A Word From 1Kosmos, Our Guardian Sponsor, on Cyber Security

By Homeland Security Today

Join HSToday for an interview with Michael Engle from 1Kosmos, to discuss the future of cyber security post-9/11.

Engle is a proven information technology executive, leader, and entrepreneur. He is an expert in information security, business development, and product design/development. He has experience running large teams and multi-million-dollar projects for a Fortune-100 bank as well as working with startups that need to set direction and go from “zero to one” as it is now commonly called.

As head of InfoSec at Lehman Brothers, he was instrumental in designing and implementing the bank’s security program.  As a co-founder of Bastille Networks, he helped raise over $40m in VC to create a powerhouse in the RF security sector.  Most recently he helped launch 1Kosmos.com, a next-generation Identity company that is changing the way people interact with digital systems, and 1414ventures.com, a seed-round venture capital fund that focuses solely on digital identity.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

