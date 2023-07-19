Louisiana Man, 74, Pleads Guilty to Dealing Firearms Without a License

On July 11, 2023, RICHARD LUDWIG II, age 74, of Independence pleaded guilty for dealing firearms without a license in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(a)(1)(A) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans .

LUDWIG faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five (5) years, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. He will be sentenced on October 17, 2023.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the New Orleans Police Department. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Trummel of the Violent Crime Unit.

