71.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
spot_img
ATF

Louisiana Man, 74, Pleads Guilty to Dealing Firearms Without a License

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

By Homeland Security Today

On July 11, 2023, RICHARD LUDWIG II, age 74, of Independence pleaded guilty for dealing firearms without a license in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(a)(1)(A) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans .

LUDWIG faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five (5) years, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. He will be sentenced on October 17, 2023.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the New Orleans Police Department. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Trummel of the Violent Crime Unit.

Read more at ATF

Previous articleSuburban Chicago Physician Sentenced to Federal Prison for Prescribing Opioids Without a Medical Exam
Next articleLongtime Sureno Gang Member Sentenced to More Than 20 Years for Shooting an Undercover Law Enforcement Officer
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals