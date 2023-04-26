Oklahoma City Man Charged With Setting Fire to Local Church

A criminal complaint was unsealed Monday that charges OSCAR REYNALDO GOMEZ, 54, of Oklahoma City, with arson of the God of No Limits Church located at 7200 South Walker Avenue, in Oklahoma City, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

Public records reflect that on April 23, 2023, Gomez was charged by criminal complaint with one count of arson. An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that the Oklahoma City Fire Department was dispatched to the God of No Limits (GONL) Church in the early morning hours of April 17, 2023. Fire crews arrived and observed fire emanating from the GONL, which caused significant damage to its roof.

According to the affidavit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) identified Gomez as the person responsible for setting the fire and thereafter arrested him.

Yesterday, Gomez had his initial appearance on the complaint in federal court. The court ordered Gomez detained pending further proceedings in the case. If found guilty of arson, Gomez faces not less than five years and up to twenty years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This case is the result of an investigation by the National Response Team for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stanley J. West is prosecuting the case.

