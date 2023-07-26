75.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
spot_img
ATF

Virginia Man Sentenced for the Unlawful Sale of at Least 49 Firearms as a Federal Firearms Licensee

Over the span of less than two years, 46 out of the 49 firearms that were subjects of charges in Turner’s case were transferred from Turner to two known, prior-convicted felons.

By Homeland Security Today

A Hampton man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for selling at least 49 firearms unlawfully.

According to court documents, Anthony Gale Turner, 54, was a federally licensed dealer of firearms beginning in 2018. Turner owned and operated his firearms business, G7 Worldwide LLC, out of his residence on Pratt Street in Hampton. The investigation of Turner was launched when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) traced a handgun seized in Canada in 2020 back to the original purchaser. The original purchaser admitted to ATF agents that they completed the federal form required to purchase the firearm and provided Turner with their Virginia driver’s license for the transaction. However, the original purchaser told agents they never paid for the firearm nor ever took possession of it. Instead, Turner transferred the firearm to a prior convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Through the course of the investigation, ATF interviewed five other straw purchasers of firearms from G7 Worldwide who independently stated Turner completed firearms transaction with their information by similar means between 2018 and 2021. Over the span of less than two years, 46 out of the 49 firearms that were subjects of charges in Turner’s case were transferred from Turner to two known, prior-convicted felons through the five straw purchasers. Three other firearms were directly purchased by prior convicted felons themselves after informing Turner of their prohibited status. The final firearm was unlawfully sold to a known out-of-state resident in violation of Turner’s duties as a licensed firearms dealer. Eight of the firearms are in law enforcement custody after being seized in connection with criminal activity in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wilson Hanes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Osyf prosecuted the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleColombian National Sentenced to 27 Years in Federal Prison for His Leadership Role in Operating a Fentanyl Enterprise from a Canadian Prison
Next articleNew York Woman, 71, Pleads Guilty to Nationwide Marijuana and THC Trafficking Conspiracy
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals