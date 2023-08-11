CBP Expands Public-Private Partnerships With New Reimbursable Services Program Selections

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced 39 tentative selections to continue the expansion of its public-private partnership for expanded services from incoming commercial and cargo traffic, as well as international traveler arrivals.

The Reimbursable Services Program allows private sector and state and local governments to reimburse the agency for additional inspection services in ports of entry that may be remote or work late hours to accommodate for growing demand.

CBP reaches agreements under the program to accommodate services following requests from private sector and government partners, who then reimburse CBP for overtime and support services. Under the reimbursable services agreement, mandatory services such as customs, agricultural processing, border security services, immigration inspections and support services at ports of entry can be expanded.

“CBP is able to accommodate the unforeseen needs of our partners, and better serve them, through the Reimbursable Services Program while fulfilling our security mission,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino of CBP’s Office of Field Operations. “CBP contributes to American economic prosperity by these public-private partnerships and our commitment to facilitate legitimate travel and trade.”

The entities selected for reimbursable services agreements in the air environment were:

Adobe Inc. (Los Angeles International Airport; Portland International Airport; Kona International Airport; Oakland International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; San Jose International Airport; King County International Airport – Boeing Field; and Seattle–Tacoma International Airport);

Air France (Seattle–Tacoma International Airport);

Aircraft Management Services, LLC (Nashville International Airport);

Apache Corp (George Bush Intercontinental Airport);

Atlantic Aviation (Tulsa International Airport);

Bank of America N A (Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Bangor International Airport; and Palm Beach International Airport);

Birmingham Airport Authority (Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport);

Butler Aviation, Inc. d.b.a. Apex Jet Center/Apex Aero (Houma-Terrebonne Airport);

Canadian Pacific Railway Company (Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport; Kansas City International Airport; Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport; St. Paul Downtown Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Shreveport Regional Airport; and Southwest Florida International Airport);

Duncan Aviation (Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport);

EVO Flight Services, LLC (Bangor International Airport; Bradley International Airport; William P. Hobby Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Teterboro Airport; Brown Field Municipal Airport; San Jose International Airport; and King County International Airport – Boeing Field);

EXCOLO Aviation Group, LLC (Oakland International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; and San Jose International Airport);

EXECUTIVE FLIGHT SERVICES, LLC dba Executive Flight Services, Executive Airshare, Airshare (Wilmington International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Buffalo Niagara International Airport; Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport; Spirit of St. Louis Airport; Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport; Albuquerque International Sunport; Austin–Bergstrom International Airport; George Bush Intercontinental Airport; San Antonio International Airport; Tulsa International Airport; William P. Hobby Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Helena Regional Airport; King County International Airport – Boeing Field; Orlando International Airport; and Southwest Florida International Airport);

Indianapolis Airport Authority (Indianapolis International Airport);

International Trip Planning Services, LLC (Bangor International Airport; St. Paul Downtown Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Westchester County Airport; and San Francisco International Airport);

Jet Aviation Opa Locka, LLC (Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport);

JFK Millennium Partners (John F. Kennedy International Airport);

Jurassic Fuel & Services LLC (Austin–Bergstrom International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Colorado Springs Airport; Denver International Airport; and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport);

Kuehne + Nagel Inc (Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport);

Lockton Enterprises Inc (Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport);

Louisville & Jefferson County Riverport Authority (Nashville International Airport);

Marichaels Ltd dba Jets FBO (Cleveland Hopkins International Airport);

Midwest Aviation (Eppley Airfield);

Northeastern Aviation Corp. (Charleston International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Boston Logan International Airport; Bradley International Airport; Austin–Bergstrom International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Francis S. Gabreski Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport; Long Island MacArthur Airport; Newark Liberty International Airport; Republic Airport; Teterboro Airport; Salt Lake City International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; San Jose International Airport; and Tampa International Airport);

Omni Logistics, LLC (Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport);

Paradigm Jet Management (Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport);

Planet Nine Private Air, LLC (Los Angeles International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Teterboro Airport; and Westchester County Airport);

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Bradley International Airport);

Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. (Westchester County Airport; Boise International Airport; Salt Lake City International Airport; and San Jose International Airport);

Stellar Aviation Group (Reno-Tahoe International Airport);

Swagelok Company (Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport);

The Dow Chemical Company (MBS International Airport);

UAS International Trip Support, LLC (Boston Logan International Airport; Batten International Airport; Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport; Chicago O’Hare International Airport; Indianapolis International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Nashville International Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport; Newark Liberty International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport; and Brown Field Municipal Airport); and

V3 Aviation, LLC (Tampa International Airport).

The entity selected for a reimbursable services agreement in the air and sea environments was:

Geo. Wm. Rueff, Inc. (George Bush Intercontinental Airport; Savannah, Ga. (Sea); Baltimore, Md. (Sea); Houston, Texas (Sea); Baton Rouge, La. (Sea); Lake Charles, La. (Sea); Morgan City, La. (Sea); and New Orleans, La. (Sea)).

The entity selected for reimbursable services agreements in the air, land, and sea environments was:

Central Dispatch, Inc. (George Bush Intercontinental Airport; Houma-Terrebonne Airport; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; South Lafourche Airport; Calais, ME (Land); Detroit, Mich. (Land); Port Huron, Mich. (Land); El Paso, Texas (Land); Brownsville, Texas (Land); Laredo, Texas (Land); Pembina, N.D. (Land); Portal, N.D. (Land); Sweetgrass, Mont. (Land); New Bedford, Mass. (Sea); Galveston, Texas (Sea); Houston, Texas (Sea); Brownsville, Texas (Sea); New Orleans, La. (Sea); and Port Fourchon, La. (Sea)

The entity selected for a reimbursable services agreement in the land environment was:

Foxteq Mexico Developer, S.A. de C.V. (Santa Teresa, N.M.)

The entities selected for reimbursable services agreements in the sea environment were:

Logistec Everglades, LLC (Port Everglades, Fla.); and

Southport Agencies, Inc (Houston, Texas; New Orleans, La.; Astoria, Ore.; Portland, Ore.; Bellingham, Wash.; Gray’s Harbor, Wash.; Seattle, Wash.; and Tacoma, Wash.)

The Reimbursable Services Program has grown since it began in 2013 to include participation by 375 private sector entities and state and local governments. CBP provides more than 1.25 million additional processing hours at the request of the participating entities with these agreements. These additional hours represent the processing of more than 18.2 million travelers and more than 2.1 million personal and commercial vehicles.

The statute imposes several limitations at CBP-serviced airports. Reimbursable services are limited to overtime costs and support services for airports with 100,000 or more arriving international passengers annually. Airports with fewer than 100,000 arriving international passengers annually may offset CBP for the salaries and expenses of not more than five full-time equivalent CBP officers. Reimbursable services agreements will not replace existing services. CBP used a rigorous, multi-layered process to evaluate proposals and ensure compatibility with CBP’s mission priorities.

The reimbursable services authority is a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and is intended to allow CBP to provide new or expanded services at domestic ports of entry reimbursed by the partner entity.

