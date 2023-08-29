CBP Moves Closer to Full Global Entry Partnership with Costa Rica

U.S. Customs and Border Protection signed a Joint Statement of Cooperation today to formally initiate negotiations to include Costa Rica among the Global Entry foreign partner countries, an initiative that expedites entry procedures into U.S. ports of entry.

The signing took place today at the Costa Rican Embassy. Attendees included Senior Official Performing the Duties of the CBP Commissioner Troy A. Miller, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, and Costa Rican Minister of Security Mario Zamora Cordero. President Chaves visited the White House following the signing.

“This cooperative arrangement marks an important step toward our countries’ commitment to fostering a relationship that strengthens security, facilitates commerce and legitimate travel, and provides benefits to Costa Rican citizens,” Miller said. “We look forward to Costa Rica becoming a full Global Entry partner so its citizens can take full advantage of the program.”

Once the United States and Costa Rica finalize consultations, Costa Rican citizens who apply and are approved for the Global Entry program will be able to enter the U.S. using the Global Entry portals in the Federal Inspection Service areas of 85 airports in the U.S. and other countries, expediting their arrival process into the U.S. while enhancing security.

“The adoption of the U.S. Global Entry program in Costa Rica signifies a profound commitment to enhancing cross-border relationships between Costa Rica and the US,” said Catalina Crespo-Sancho, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the United States. “This partnership not only expedites entry, but also symbolizes the strength between nations, fostering a shared journey towards prosperity and shared values.”

CBP has welcomed 16 Global Entry countries to date, including Croatia, Bahrain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, the United Kingdom and, most recently, the Dominican Republic. Additionally, Israel, Japan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are participating in a Global Entry pilot program.

Global Entry is one of Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs and successful applicants also receive the benefit of the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck® program, allowing for an expedited screening process at security control for domestic and international flights departing the U.S. Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment.

Global Entry has more than 12 million members and is used at land, air and sea ports of entry into the United States at all major airports and all Preclearance airports. While a key goal of the program is to expedite travelers through the entry process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

For more information on the Global Entry program, visit https://ttp.dhs.gov/.

Read more at CBP