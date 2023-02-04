15.4 F
CBP to Open New Trusted Traveler Program Appointments Each Month

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

In an effort to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) will release interview appointment slots for enrollment centers on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time. 

Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of securing U.S. borders while facilitating lawful travel and trade. These innovative programs allow pre-approved, low-risk travelers to bypass traditional CBP entry inspection lines and receive expedited processing when entering the United States.

Conditionally approved first-time Global Entry applicants will now have more appointments available to schedule in-person interviews at enrollment centers through their TTP dashboard.

“Given the unprecedented demand and continued interest in TTP, CBP is at an inflection point, where we must provide consistent, efficient, and accessible processing methods for applicants to select an appropriate enrollment option,” said Michael Millich, TTP Director. “This includes ensuring a coordinated release of interview appointments on a recurring basis. CBP must remain accountable to the traveling public and should proactively open and immediately fill additional interview appointment slots while engaging in other capacity enhancing activities such as mobile enrollment events and blitzes to meet established processing goals.”

CBP also continues to encourage applicants to take advantage of the Enrollment on Arrival option, as it remains the most accessible and efficient method to complete the interview process required for membership. This option is available at 65 airports. 

Read more at CBP

