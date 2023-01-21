Cincinnati CBP Intercepts Meth in Acrylic Paint

On January 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted smuggled narcotics in a large shipment of acrylic waterproofing paint from Mexico enroute to Cleveland, Texas, located just outside of Houston. The shipment contained over 140 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed within the paint. The liquid methamphetamine had an estimated street value of up to $955,000.

CBP Narcotic Detector Dog Betty was actively working incoming freight and alerted to the shipment of paint. The containers appeared to have a white crystalized substance on the lids with an unusual consistency. These characteristics indicated that narcotics could be mixed within the paint. Officers tested the material inside the buckets. The test produced a positive result for methamphetamine, a Schedule II Narcotic. Methamphetamine is a synthetic stimulant that is highly addictive and very dangerous.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie highlights that smugglers often conceal narcotics within many different materials. The 5-gallon buckets loaded with methamphetamine are a prime example of a smuggler’s ingenuity. “The Port of Cincinnati officers are sharp and quick thinkers, using excellent deductive reasoning skills. They make it their mission each day to discover narcotics attempting to be smuggled into the United States.”

