OIG: CBP Did Not Always Account for Ammunition or Monitor Weapon Storage Facilities

A new report from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) contains multiple recommendations aimed at improving controls and oversight of firearms and ammunition stored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In fiscal year 2022, CBP reported 126,750 firearms and about 105 million rounds of ammunition in its inventory. OIG’s audit found that CBP accounted for its firearms but did not always maintain accurate records for firearm locations or quantities of ammunition, as required.

During OIG’s physical inventory of firearms in storage at 12 sites, inspectors identified 126 firearms not located at the address indicated in CBP’s system of record. The watchdog found that CBP also did not ensure ammunition control, accountability, and loss reporting complied with policy requirements for sensitive assets. Across the 12 inventoried sites, inspectors identified differences between stored ammunition and amounts in CBP’s system. In some cases, poor storage practices contributed to the discrepancies. CBP’s security handbook directs officers to store unsealed packages and loose ammunition in metal containers. However, at 9 of 12 sites, OIG observed open boxes or bags of ammunition.

OIG believes these issues occurred because CBP did not emphasize controls over ammunition. As a result, OIG is concerned that CBP may not know whether ammunition has been lost, stolen, properly accounted for, or provided to officers for unofficial training and practice.

In addition, OIG found that CBP did not always monitor firearm and ammunition storage areas with video surveillance systems. Some sites were missing exterior or interior surveillance, and others had issues with camera functionality and camera position. Inspectors noted that CBP did not always inspect its firearm and ammunition storage surveillance for functionality or, in some cases, adequately fund these systems.

Without improved controls and oversight of firearms and ammunition, OIG says these sensitive assets could be lost, stolen, or misappropriated, which could impair CBP’s mission and pose a public safety risk.

CBP has concurred with most of OIG’s recommendations, including improving inventory and tracking processes. CBP also stated that it will evaluate the feasibility of additional monitoring in future policy and consider additional solutions that address ensuring accountability for weapons and ammunition.

Read the full report at OIG