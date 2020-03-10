Baggage Handlers Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus has reached Europe’s busiest airport, after two British Airways baggage handlers at London Heathrow tested positive for the disease.

The affected workers are recovering in isolation at home, British Airways parent IAG SA said in an email announcement on March 6. A small number of the luggage handlers’ colleagues are also being tested, a person familiar with the matter said.

The outbreak’s presence at such a heavily traversed junction is likely to escalate concerns about air travel after the virus’s spread from Asia caused consumers in Europe and the U.S. to pull back.

Read more at Bloomberg

