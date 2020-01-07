German Police Shoot Man Who Tried to Attack Officers

Police in Germany have shot dead a man who was trying to assail police officers with a knife in the west German city of Gelsenkirchen.

The man hit a patrol car with an object and sought to charge at officers standing by the vehicle “with a raised object,” a police spokesman told news agency Agence France-Presse on Sunday. Police also said the attacker had a knife behind his back and called out, warning him to stop his assault. However, these demands fell on deaf ears and a 23-year-old policeman shot and killed the potential assailant.

Germany’s top police institution revised the county’s terror level over the weekend , citing possible terror attacks following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

