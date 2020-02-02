Man Stabs Victims in London, Police Declare Terrorist Incident

A man has been shot dead by police following a terrorist attack in London on Sunday, February 2.

The attack occurred at Streatham High Road at around 1400hrs and it is believed that a number of people were stabbed.

Three people are known to have been injured. One person is in hospital in a life-threatening condition. A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital. A third victim has been taken to hospital – their condition is not life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police have declared the incident as terrorist-related. The scene has been contained and circumstances are being assessed.

Police have urged common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of the incident, including images of the officers involved.

