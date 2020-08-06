Military Perspectives on Climate Change From Around the World

The Global Climate Security Index will determine to what extent governments around the world consider climate change to be a national security issue, and how their militaries and national security communities have begun to plan for the effects of climate change.

The preliminary results are stark: about 70% of nations in the world explicitly state that climate change is a national security concern. Almost all nations that have official military planning have stated that their government considers missions like humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as critical responsibilities of their armed forces.

This updated Global Climate Security Index will include far greater detail for a sample of individual nations. Ultimately, this index will contain analysis of every nations’ perception and response to climate change.

Read the rest of the story with the American Security Project.

