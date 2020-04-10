Department of Defense Contracts for April 10, 2020

NAVY

Colonna’s Shipyard West LLC,* San Diego, California (N55236-17-D-0013); East Coast Repair and Fabrication,* Norfolk, Virginia (N55236-17-D-0018); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.,* National City, California (N55236-17-D-0017); Marine Group Boat Works,* Chula Vista, California (N55236-17-D-0015); Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc.,* San Diego, California (N55236-17-D-0014); Propulsion Controls Engineering,* San Diego, California (N55236-17-D-0016); and South Coast Welding and Manufacturing Inc.,* Chula Vista, California (N55236-17-D-0012), are awarded $116,640,563 for firm-fixed-price modifications to exercise Option Period Three with an estimated cumulative value of $116,640,563 to a previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and provides for the non-complex emergent and continuous maintenance of surface combatant ships (guided missile destroyer and guided missile cruiser); and amphibious ships (dock landing ship, landing platform/dock, landing helicopter assault and landing helicopter dock) homeported in or visiting San Diego, California. Work is expected to be complete by May 2021. No funding is being obligated at this time. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be obligated under each contract’s prospective delivery orders and will expire at the end of the respective fiscal year. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $55,904,934 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117. Work will be performed in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and is for the manufacturing of 18 missile tubes in support of Columbia-class fleet ballistic missile submarines and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Dreadnought. Work is expected to be complete by May 2028. This is a joint U.S. and U.K. common missile compartment program, and the modification is funded with U.K. Foreign Military Sales funding. U.K. funding in the amount of $12,354,112 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $14,883,723 modification (P00031) to a previously-awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-18-C-1048 to procure depot component repair capability for the F-35 hydraulic power generation system and land gear under low rate initial production Lot 11 for the Navy, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (88%); and Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (12%), and is expected to be complete by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,156,434; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,156,431; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $570,858 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

RAMSYS GmbH, Ottobrunn, Germany, is awarded a €12,050,682 and $66,178 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-16-C-5401 to exercise options for the Block 1A Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Guided Missile Round Packs (GRMPs) recertification. Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany (99%); and Tucson, Arizona (1%). The RAM is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms and work will provide for the recertification of Block 1A Mark-44 Mod 3 RAM GMRPs. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Federal Republic of Germany funding in the amount of €12,050,682 and $66,178 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), International Agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded $10,000,000 for a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and single award contract M95494-20-D-0004 to provide professional analytic and advisory support services to the Office of the Commandant of the Marine Corps. This contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of $10,000,000. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be complete by April 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $5,000 is being obligated under the contract’s initial task order to fund the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with only one source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Contitech USA Inc., Fairlawn, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $107,286,124 firm-fixed-price, partially definitized contract for T-158 LL track shoe assembly. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a 17-month base contract with one 11-month option being exercised at time of award. Location of performance is Ohio, with an Aug. 29, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-C-0061).

Contitech USA Inc., Fairlawn, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $26,091,643 firm-fixed-price, partially definitized contract for the T-107 track shoe, vehicular. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a nine-month base contract with one one-year option period. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Jan. 5, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-C-0062).

Northrop Grumman, Electronic Systems, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $12,671,415 firm-fixed-priced delivery order SPRPA1-20-F-KF0B against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-16-G-0005) for selector antenna in support of the P-8 aircraft program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Feb. 13, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Korea, Norway, New Zealand and United Kingdom. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 (Navy) working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $11,900,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh bread and bakery items. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania and Georgia, with an April 8, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-20-D-W663).

ARMY

American International Contractors Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $79,811,320 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of aircraft pavement apron space, taxiways, a marshalling yard facility and additional supporting facilities and utilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Azraq, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $79,811,320 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-20-C-0009).

Cepheid, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded a $32,788,420 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of up to 137 Cepheid GeneXpert instruments, 105 GeneXpert 16s instruments, and up to 472,000 emergency-use-only assays to detect novel coronavirus disease in human clinical samples. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 other procurement (Army); fiscal 2018 National Guard and Reserve equipment, defense; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $32,788,420 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0046). (Awarded April 5, 2020)

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $12,581,433 modification (P00001) to contract W52P1J-19-F-0391 to provide Oracle Java subscription software maintenance in support of the Army Enterprise. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,581,433 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

