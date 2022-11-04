Action Steps to Enhance 911 System Cybersecurity

Emergency communications centers (ECCs)/public safety answering points (PSAPs) can access a one-page reference aid with actionable steps they can take to enhance the cybersecurity posture of their 911 system.

Two Things Every 911 Center Should Do to Improve Cybersecurity PDF was developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators because:

911 systems require stable, safe and resilient communications.

Cyber vulnerabilities within the 911 system can be exploited by criminal or nation-state threat actors.

The integration of new technology into a 911 system expands the possible threat vectors and attack surfaces of the system.

The document urges all ECCs/PSAPs to:

Conduct a cyber risk assessment.

Based on the findings of the cyber risk assessment, develop plans for cyber incident response and vulnerability response.

To assist with these recommendations, the document provides definitions for cyber risk assessment and cyber incident and cyber vulnerability response plans, and provides links to additional guidance for how to complete each.

Also included are actionable steps ECCs/PSAPs can take to bolster their planning efforts, such as:

Exercising plans.

Maintaining coordination with stakeholders, such as their Statewide Interoperability Coordinator.

Considering implementation of cyber threat detection and mitigation, as well as NG911 for enhanced security capabilities.

