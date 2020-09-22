CBP Director of Field Operations in Seattle Presents Awards to CBP Officers for Rescuing Two People from Drowning

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations Seattle Director Brian Humphrey recently presented Seattle Federal Executive Board Public Service Awards to two CBP Officers stationed at the Friday Harbor Port of Entry (POE), Washington for their heroic actions that resulted in saving two lives.

The Seattle Federal Executive Board recognizes federal employees who have achieved exceptional accomplishments on behalf of the American people and who continue to bring hope, comfort, and assistance to our citizens and make life in our communities better. Due to the pandemic, the board had to cancel their annual award ceremony and DFO Humphrey traveled to Friday Harbor to present the awards in person.

CBP Officer Flynn received his award for his actions on Aug. 24, 2019. At the Friday Harbor POE, a boater fell into the water while attempting to re-board a vessel at the dock. Officer Flynn immediately responded, shedding his duty gear and weapon, and jumping into the cold 50-degree water. The victim was a 62-year-old disabled woman. His quick reaction prevented her from drowning and saved her life.

CBP Officer Holmes received his award for his action on May 26, 2019. Officer Holmes was alerted to someone drowning at the Roche Harbor POE. The victim was a young person who had been in the frigid water for 20 minutes; Officer Holmes’ efforts eventually earned the victim’s trust, which allowed him to get the youth out of the water and receive treatment by emergency management services.

“The actions these officers took, putting the public’s safety before their own, are exactly what makes me proud of our officers,” DFO Humphrey said. “I tell everyone no matter what your views are of law enforcement officers, they are people who live in the communities they serve. Their children go to the same local schools, they worship in the same churches, they volunteer to coach youth sports and this is exactly what we need to show the public that our officers are invested in the communities where they serve.”

Read more at CBP

