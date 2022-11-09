DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking Recognized with Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)

In October, the International Association of Chiefs of Police presented the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT) with the 2022 IACP Leadership in Human and Civil Rights Award. The award recognizes agencies who have demonstrated leadership in protecting fundamental rights. It showcases the achievements of agencies in protecting and promoting human and civil rights to enhance public trust and maintain cooperation and partnerships with communities. CCHT Director Cardell Morant accepted the award on behalf of the Center at the IACP’s annual conference in Dallas, Texas.

Sex and labor trafficking violate dignity and other basic human rights. The use of force, fraud, and coercion, which define human trafficking, debase both human and civil rights. The CCHT was recognized for its positive impact on the prevention, detection, and investigation of human trafficking in all its forms. The Center is a collaborative, coordinated effort across 16 supporting components and offices. It enhances DHS’ anti-trafficking efforts by leveraging the full breadth of DHS’s civil and criminal authorities, resources, and expertise. In helping to bring human traffickers to justice with an approach that is both victim-centered and trauma-informed, the Center helps to protect victims, while respecting and upholding human and civil rights.