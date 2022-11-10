48.2 F
CISA Director: No Evidence That Any Voting System Missed or Altered Votes in Midterm Elections

"Remain patient as election officials continue to do their jobs and carry out the certification process," Easterly said.

By Homeland Security Today

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly issued the following statement today on the security and the resilience of the 2022 elections:

“I want to express my gratitude to the election workers and hundreds of thousands of Americans who served as poll workers yesterday. State and local election workers have already put in long hours and will continue to do so in the days ahead to certify the election results. They serve on the front lines of our democracy, and they deserve our support, our admiration, and our respect. CISA is proud to call them partners. It’s because of them that we can all have confidence in the safety, security, and integrity of our elections.

“We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country.

“Right now, election officials are tabulating votes, reviewing procedures, and testing and auditing equipment as part of the rigorous post-Election Day process that goes into finalizing and certifying the results. It’s important to remember that this thorough and deliberative process can take days or weeks, depending on state laws; these rigorous procedures are why the American people can have confidence in the security and integrity of the election. We urge everyone to look towards your state and local election officials for the most accurate and up-to-date information about vote counts and to remain patient as election officials continue to do their jobs and carry out the certification process.”

As the nation’s cyber defense agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day.

