DHS CWMD Awards Two Contracts for $60.8M to Equip DHS Partners with Radiological and Nuclear Detection Equipment

The Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) awarded a $34M delivery order to Smiths Detection Incorporated, and a second award of $26.8M to Leidos Security Detection & Automation, Inc. (formerly L-3 Communications Corporation), under existing Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts. These delivery orders supply U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with 216 additional Radiation Portal Monitors (RPMs) to scan cargo as it passes through our Nation’s various ports of entry. The funding also enables CBP to train their staff on the new systems. This is CWMD’s first acquisition of RPMs to deploy in the field.

“The WMD threat landscape continues to evolve,” says Gary Rasicot, acting Assistant Secretary for CWMD. “These procurement orders will equip our frontline partners with the resources needed to stay ahead of evolving threats. I am proud to announce this significant acquisition effort to enhance the security our Nation’s ports of entry.”

Radiation Portal Monitors are systems installed at sea and land ports of entry to scan cargo and conveyances against radiological and nuclear threats, while still facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and commerce. RPMs provide enhanced detection capability and stop threats before they enter into our country. These systems can differentiate between naturally occurring radioactive materials found in commercial cargo like granite and ceramic tiles and potential threats. This greatly reduces the operational burden to our partners at CBP. They also help locate the source of the detected threat within a large commercial shipping container.

“CWMD is committed to enhancing domestic law enforcement and first responder detection, interdiction, response, and reporting of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats,” says Kalpesh Patel, CWMD’s Acquisition Division Director. “Beginning with one of our legacy organizations, CWMD has supported CBP’s existing fleet of RPMs since 2006. We are proud to continue to support our partners at CBP by deploying new and enhanced RPM systems directly to the field.”

CWMD serves as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s focal point for counter-WMD efforts. By supporting operational partners across federal, state, and local levels, CWMD coordinates and manages the detection effort for CBRN and health security threats. CWMD is committed to enhancing domestic law enforcement and first responder detection, interdiction, response, and reporting of CBRN threats.

