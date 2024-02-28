It would only take a small change in legislation to allow more Homeland Security Investigations agents to investigate drug crimes without first getting the authority to do so from the Justice Department, a top Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told ABC News Thursday.

At the heart of the issue is law enforcement agencies’ Title 21 authority — which allows the federal government to investigate drug crimes. As it currently stands, Homeland Security Investigations has to ask the Justice Department first before investigating drug crimes.

Homeland Security Investigations is the Department of Homeland Security’s law enforcement arm.

