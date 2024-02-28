60.9 F
People on the Move

Wesley Little Selected to Serve on a Joint Duty Assignment at DHS HQ as the National Program Manager

Wesley Little

In a recent announcement shared with his LinkedIn network, Wesley Little expressed his excitement and gratitude for being chosen for a Joint Duty Assignment at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Headquarters. In this new capacity, Wesley will serve as the National Program Manager, overseeing the renowned ‘See Something, Say Something®’ Campaign. This assignment places him at the heart of the DHS Office of Partnership and Engagement – Social Impact and Campaigns, where he will play a pivotal role in advancing this crucial national initiative.

Wesley brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served within the Department of Homeland Security as the Senior Advisor for the Veterans Employee Resource Association. Prior to that, he dedicated seven years to Customs and Border Protection, showcasing his commitment to public service and national security.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this significant career milestone, Wesley looks forward to contributing to the success of the ‘See Something, Say Something®’ Campaign and making a meaningful impact in the realm of homeland security. His diverse background and dedication to public service position him as a valuable asset in this important national endeavour.

