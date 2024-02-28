60.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
People on the Move

Gary Barber Joins LMI’s Markets, Growth, and Technology Team as VP and CTO for the Homeland Security Market

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Gary Barber

In a recent LinkedIn announcement, LMI welcomed Gary Barber to its esteemed Markets, Growth, and Technology team in the capacity of Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Homeland Security Market. The announcement highlighted LMI’s excitement about Gary’s addition to the team, citing his wealth of experience and expertise in key areas such as enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, data analytics, and application development.

Gary Barber emerges as a visionary IT strategist with a remarkable track record, having served as a Technical Fellow at multiple companies and a technology leader for over two decades. His extensive expertise extends to critical government sectors, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and the intelligence community.

Throughout his career, Gary has held prominent positions, such as the DHS Chief Technology Officer at SAIC, Master Solutions Architect at Unisys, and Chief Enterprise Architect for Customs and Border Protection at Booz Allen Hamilton. In these roles, he played a pivotal role in steering architectural solutions and strategies that have left a lasting impact.

Gary’s academic achievements include a master’s degree in cybersecurity technology from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He also holds a master’s in safety and environmental management, coupled with a bachelor’s in psychology, from West Virginia University.

As a testament to his commitment to continuous learning and professional development, Gary boasts certifications in AWS, Azure, Scaled Agile Framework 6, MIT SA+P Sloan Executive AI, DevSecOps Foundation, and Cyber Security Technology.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gary Barber dedicates his time as a house captain for Rebuilding Together DC/Alexandria, showcasing his commitment to community well-being in Washington, DC, and Alexandria, Virginia. His multifaceted expertise and dedication make him a valuable addition to LMI’s leadership team as they continue to address complex challenges and drive innovation in the Homeland Security Market.

Previous article
Wesley Little Selected to Serve on a Joint Duty Assignment at DHS HQ as the National Program Manager
Next article
Future Software Should Be Memory Safe
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals