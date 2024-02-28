In a recent LinkedIn announcement, LMI welcomed Gary Barber to its esteemed Markets, Growth, and Technology team in the capacity of Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Homeland Security Market. The announcement highlighted LMI’s excitement about Gary’s addition to the team, citing his wealth of experience and expertise in key areas such as enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, data analytics, and application development.

Gary Barber emerges as a visionary IT strategist with a remarkable track record, having served as a Technical Fellow at multiple companies and a technology leader for over two decades. His extensive expertise extends to critical government sectors, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and the intelligence community.

Throughout his career, Gary has held prominent positions, such as the DHS Chief Technology Officer at SAIC, Master Solutions Architect at Unisys, and Chief Enterprise Architect for Customs and Border Protection at Booz Allen Hamilton. In these roles, he played a pivotal role in steering architectural solutions and strategies that have left a lasting impact.

Gary’s academic achievements include a master’s degree in cybersecurity technology from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He also holds a master’s in safety and environmental management, coupled with a bachelor’s in psychology, from West Virginia University.

As a testament to his commitment to continuous learning and professional development, Gary boasts certifications in AWS, Azure, Scaled Agile Framework 6, MIT SA+P Sloan Executive AI, DevSecOps Foundation, and Cyber Security Technology.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gary Barber dedicates his time as a house captain for Rebuilding Together DC/Alexandria, showcasing his commitment to community well-being in Washington, DC, and Alexandria, Virginia. His multifaceted expertise and dedication make him a valuable addition to LMI’s leadership team as they continue to address complex challenges and drive innovation in the Homeland Security Market.