DHS Posts Recording, Slides from Virtual In-Development Department-Wide Cloud Services Industry Day

DHS has posted the slides and event video from its virtual In-Development Department-Wide Cloud Services Industry Day on November 7.

The subject Industry Day event (virtual) is in direct support of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) Enterprise CLoud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS) requirements which are currently in-development. The Industry Day agenda includes an overview of the in-development ECLIPS award structure, scope, and projected spend. Additionally, discussions covering industry feedback themes, anticipated next steps, and a question/answer period were included.

