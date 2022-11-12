The State Department issued notable updates and reminders for the Evolve RFP:

All functional categories will still be solicited concurrently.

Proposals will be collected and managed through the Symphony Procurement application. Instructions on how to register in symphony and submit proposals will be provided in the RFP.

There is not an OCI restriction on bidding or awards between functional categories at the IDIQ level; however, there is a high likelihood of OCI between FC1 (IT Management) and other functional category Task Orders.

an OCI restriction on bidding or awards between functional categories at the IDIQ level; however, there is a high likelihood of OCI between FC1 (IT Management) and other functional category Task Orders. The RFP continues to include 2 Phases with an advisory down-select at Phase 1.

Phase 1 will now include a Self-Scoring Sheet and a Technical Challenge.

Corporate certifications (e.g., CMMI Level 3, ISO, etc.) are no longer a minimum requirement; Offerors with these certifications (and other qualifiers) will receive higher ratings in their self-scoring sheets in Phase 1.

Oral presentations are no longer required.

Offerors are now allowed to submit up to 3 Past Experience REP Forms per functional category (minimum is 1).

Sample Task Order proposal submissions for each functional category will be required and evaluated during Phase 2.

The price evaluation factor will include an evaluation of IDIQ pricing and Sample Task Order Pricing.

The small business factor is no longer pass/fail; it is now an adjectivally rated evaluation factor.

Evolve will enable the Department to acquire technology services from companies with proven track records and to advance modern U.S. diplomatic goals including application of emerging technologies, cyber security, data analysis, innovations in climate and health, as well as workforce accessibility.

Evolve technology services will be purchased through multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a five-to-seven-year period of performance. The scope includes IT Management, Network and Telecommunications, Cloud and Data Center, Application Development, and Customer and End User Support services. The anticipated acquisition ceiling for all contracts is $8 to $10 billion. Release of the formal RFP is anticipated within the current fiscal year.

Evolve also promotes expanded opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses, through set-asides, small business participation goals, and inclusion of pass/fail small business commitment requirements for all large business offerors. Existing IT services provided to the Department under the 8(a) program will remain outside the scope of the Evolve program – ensuring those opportunities continue to be available to small businesses.

Read more at SAM.gov