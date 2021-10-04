DHS Releases Guidance to Mitigate Security Risks with the Advancement of Quantum Computing

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in partnership with the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), released a roadmap to help organizations protect their data and systems and to reduce risks related to the advancement of quantum computing technology.

While quantum computing promises unprecedented speed and power in computing, it also poses new risks. As this technology advances over the next decade, it is expected to break some encryption methods that are widely used to protect customer data, complete business transactions, and secure communications. DHS’s new guidance will help organizations prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography by identifying, prioritizing, and protecting potentially vulnerable data, algorithms, protocols, and systems.

“Quantum computing will be a scientific breakthrough. It is also expected to pose new data privacy and cybersecurity risks,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Now is the time for organizations to assess and mitigate their related risk exposure. As we continue responding to urgent cyber challenges, we must also stay ahead of the curve by focusing on strategic, long-term goals. This new roadmap will help protect our critical infrastructure and increase cybersecurity resilience across the country.”

In March, Secretary Mayorkas outlined his vision for cybersecurity resilience and identified the transition to post-quantum encryption as a priority. DHS also issued internal policy guidance to drive the Department’s own preparedness efforts and is conducting a macro-level analysis to inform the government’s action and ensure a smooth and equitable transition.

For more information and resources, visit DHS.gov/quantum.

