DHS S&T Awards Funding to USC and Virginia Tech to Optimize the Transition of Science and Technology Projects

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) issued a combined $1,319,980 funding award to the University of Southern California (USC) and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) for the S&T Analysis and Management of Innovation Activity (STAMINA) III project. In partnership, both universities will research improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of transitioning DHS S&T research and development (R&D) solutions as well as enhancing the responsiveness of deploying R&D results to customers that include a range of technical tools, technologies and knowledge products.

“This research will help lay a solid foundation for S&T activities and pave the way for a smooth transition of R&D results into component operations,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Our deliverables are trusted because of the rigor we ensure across the full lifecycle of the effort, from new technology and process improvements, through threat analysis and security outcomes. Soon, we will better measure our influence with new metrics and knowledge management systems.”

The goal of the STAMINA III project is to bridge the gap between the development of new technologies and products and their development into operational tools for DHS components. The project will provide a training program to instruct R&D project managers on how to oversee the transition process, while helping DHS S&T effectively inform stakeholders and the public about these advancements.

“Technology and threats evolve rapidly in today’s ever-changing environment,” said Dr. Lesley Blancas, Technology Transition Manager at DHS S&T. “We monitor those threats and capitalize on technological advancements at a rapid pace, developing solutions and bridging capability gaps at a momentum that mirrors the speed of life. We’re pleased to work with strategic thought leaders at USC and Virginia Tech, who will help S&T meet our mission to deliver effective and innovative insight, methods, and solutions for the critical needs of the Homeland Security Enterprise.”

“Both USC and Virginia Tech have experience and proven track records of success accelerating the rate of transition, technology transfer and commercialization of R&D into the security industry,” said Dr. Isaac Maya of USC. “Partnerships like this contribute an impressive array of university-based research, software and tools to make the nation safer.”

Read more at DHS S&T