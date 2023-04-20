DHS S&T Technologically Speaking Podcast Receives Prestigious Government Communications Award

Technologically Speaking, a podcast from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), was recognized by the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) this week with a Blue Pencil & Gold Screen Award of Excellence in podcasting.

Technologically Speaking delivers insightful and thought-provoking conversations about timely national security challenges, and the scientific solutions S&T is developing to tackle them. Season 2, which launched on April 5, is available on major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, along with past episodes from Season 1. The series invites listeners to take a deep dive into the science of homeland security research and development (R&D) and meet the experts on the frontlines who keep America safe.

“Thank you to NAGC for this incredible honor. We’re thrilled that the stories we share through this platform resonate with our audiences and our government peers,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “S&T’s experts have had a great time sharing their passion for their work, and I know I’ve enjoyed discovering more about their personal journeys – from what brought them to the Directorate to how their love of science first started. In fact, I even joined our hosts for a chat to introduce myself when I first joined S&T. I hope you’ll listen and get to know us through our amazing team.”

Each Technologically Speaking episode features an S&T expert paired with hosts John Verrico and Deepak “Dee” Saini, both of whom lead S&T’s media outreach. The discussions are casual, unscripted, and unlike anything you may have seen before from S&T.

Technologically Speaking not only delivers behind-the-scenes stories of the latest capabilities protecting our nation, but also offers a glimpse at the people who make it possible through personal anecdotes. These unsung heroes of national security span a vast mission space. Season one touched on everything from the nuances of food safety and food defense to how do-it-yourself solutions become standard tools for bomb squad technicians nationwide. Listeners learned about the Probabilistic Analysis for National Threats Hazards and Risks program, the Biometrics and Identity Technology Center, and so much more.

“One of the things that I really love about doing this podcast is not only getting into the weeds and understanding how technology works and its applicability, but also really getting into the minds and personalities of the people who work here,” said host John Verrico. “We’ve got some really phenomenal people.”

In addition to a 10-episode first season, S&T released several bonus Tech Speak mini episodes in between seasons. Though short, they are jam-packed with techy tidbits, exclusive interviews, and footage captured live on scene at various field events and tech demonstrations.

“Passion for a job is hard to find, but when you’re surrounded by people with that same mentality, it just makes the work that we do so much more impactful,” added host Dee Saini. “We appreciate everyone who takes time out to listen to us and hear the stories behind the work that we do and meet the people behind the curtain who are keeping the country safe.”

Full-length Season 2 episodes post weekly on Wednesdays. The most recent, “Pain That Hurts and Pain That Alters” (S&T website, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts) with S&T’s Patty Wolfhope, was released on April 19th —the first of a two-part series to commemorate National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Visit Technologically Speaking on S&T’s website and stream every episode on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Contact [email protected] for podcast-related inquiries.

