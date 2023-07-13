DHS Veteran Jeff Rezmovic Nominated to Serve as Department’s Chief Financial Officer

President Biden nominated Jeff Rezmovic to be Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Homeland Security.

Rezmovic is an experienced national security leader and most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at DHS, where he supported the Secretary of Homeland Security in overseeing the daily operations of the Department’s 260,000 personnel and $98 billion budget. In this role, Rezmovic worked to advance the strategic, policy, and operational priorities of the Department, including: counterterrorism; cybersecurity; border security; immigration; emergency management; and combating human trafficking and child exploitation.

From 2018-2020, Rezmovic served as a Branch Chief at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, overseeing data and information sharing relationships with international and interagency partners. From 2011 through 2017, Rezmovic served in the DHS Office of the Deputy Secretary in a variety of roles, including Acting Deputy Chief of Staff and Counselor to the Deputy Secretary.

He also served as Chief of Staff of the DHS Blue Campaign, where he shaped and implemented the Department’s anti-human trafficking priorities by administering a nationwide public awareness campaign to combat human trafficking and spearheading policy solutions to support survivors of human trafficking.

In 2010, Rezmovic served as a Presidential Management Fellow and Speechwriter for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In a statement, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised Rezmovic as “a brilliant, selfless, and tireless advocate for our Department and its mission, and for the people who carry it forward.”

“Jeff’s accomplishments demonstrate his talent and commitment to making government more capable, efficient, and accountable to the people we serve. During his tenure at DHS, he led the creation of the congressionally-mandated Surge Capacity Force, building it into a program with over 9,000 volunteers who have deployed to several disasters and stand at the ready for the next,” Mayorkas said. “He architected the concept of building Incident Command capability across the Department, including through the creation of the Secretary’s Incident Management Assistance Team and the Department’s first SES cohort for senior response and coordinating officials.”

“Jeff also developed and implemented the Department’s anti-human trafficking priorities, including by expanding the Victim Assistance Program; led the strategic effort to increase the Nonprofit Security Grant Program from $180M to $305M; stood up the Family Reunification Task Force, which has reunified more than 700 separated children with their parents; and so much more. Jeff is a proven leader who embodies the absolute best of public service. I look forward to working with the Senate on swift consideration and confirmation of Jeff Rezmovic.”

Rezmovic is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and received his law degree from the University of Colorado.