Draft RFP Released for ICE Requirement for Professional Analytical Support Services at PERC

This is a DRAFT Request for Proposals (RFP) that will be issued against the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Unrestricted (UNR) contract, Pool 1. All documents being provided at this time are subject to change Should any language in these DRAFT documents conflict with the final issued RFP, the final RFP shall take precedence. The government anticipates releasing the final RFP to all OASIS UNR Pool 1 vendors on or before August 18, 2023.

Responses to this DRAFT RFP will not be considered proposals. The Government does not intend to issue any award based only on responses to this DRAFT RFP. All information received in response to this RFP marked “Proprietary” will be protected and handled accordingly. Interested parties are responsible for adequately marking proprietary or competition sensitive information contained in their response. Responses to the DRAFT RFP will not be returned. Responders are solely responsible for all expenses associated with responding to this DRAFT RFP. ICE will not pay for information received in response to this DRAFT RFP.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a requirement for professional analytical support services at the Pacific Enforcement Response Center (PERC). The PERC’s mission is accomplished through the review of Immigration Alien Responses (IARs), which are generated automatically through the interoperability process wherein a biometric fingerprint match occurs during a Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) booking. The PERC analyzes data derived from interoperability and applies criminal analysis and targeting capabilities to provide expeditious detainer issuance, enforcement and intelligence support, and proactive, risk-based targeting products on removable criminal noncitizens. Real-time criminal analysis and intelligence is disseminated to ERO field offices in the form of actionable leads associated with criminal noncitizens in federal, state, and local custody, as well as at-large criminal noncitizens.

