Mark Your Calendars: #WearBlueDay to Fight Human Trafficking Is Jan. 11

January is dedicated to raising awareness of human trafficking. Blue Campaign’s largest awareness event is #WearBlueDay on Saturday, January 11th – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. On this day, we ask you to wear a piece of blue clothing, take a photo of yourself or with others, and share it on social media (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) with #WearBlueDay. It not only raises awareness of human trafficking, it generates online conversation about the crime. Don’t forget to tag us using @DHSBlueCampaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, so we can see how you are participating in #WearBlueDay!

Why the Color Blue?

Blue is internationally symbolic of human trafficking awareness. Put your blue on and join us!

Ways You Can Participate

Need ideas for #WearBlueDay? Here are some creative ways you can participate:

Take a Group Photo : Make it a team effort and invite your friends, family, and colleagues to wear blue and take a group photo. Share it on social media using #WearBlueDay.

: Make it a team effort and invite your friends, family, and colleagues to wear blue and take a group photo. Share it on social media using #WearBlueDay. Light Up a Landmark : Coordinate with your local governments to light a capitol building, landmark, fountain, or bridge blue to raise awareness of human trafficking. Los Angeles City Hall was lit blue in 2018 and Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted a photo with #WearBlueDay.

: Coordinate with your local governments to light a capitol building, landmark, fountain, or bridge blue to raise awareness of human trafficking. Los Angeles City Hall was lit blue in 2018 and Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted a photo with #WearBlueDay. Host an Event: Host a panel discussion with local organizations combatting human trafficking or screen a human trafficking documentary. Encourage the audience to wear blue and post photos from the event with #WearBlueDay.

Social Media Shareables

Tag Blue Campaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using @DHSBlueCampaign. Each month we share content you can distribute on your social channels to raise awareness of human trafficking in your communities.

You can make a difference! Participate in @DHSBlueCampaign’s #WearBlueDay on Jan. 11. Take a photo of yourself and others wearing blue and share it on social media with #WearBlueDay to raise awareness of #humantrafficking.

Want to help raise awareness of #humantrafficking? Follow @DHSBlueCampaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to learn more about its free resources.

We’re bringing out our blue with @DHSBlueCampaign on Jan. 11 to raise awareness of #humantrafficking. Share a photo of yourself wearing blue and tell us why you’re participating in #WearBlueDay.

@DHSBlueCampaign offers free resources for your #humantrafficking awareness activities this January. Download them here: http://bit.ly/2sJfEaV

Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. We’ll be wearing blue for #WearBlueDay with @DHSBlueCampaign to bring attention to #humantrafficking. Learn how to participate: http://bit.ly/35MuT1q

For more information visit the Blue Campaign

