Mayorkas and German Minister of the Interior and Community Faeser Discuss Mutual Security Cooperation

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and Minister of the Interior and Community of Germany Nancy Faeser and their respective delegations met in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues its work with German partners across the wide spectrum of security threats facing our two countries. Countering the threat of terrorism and the means to finance terrorist networks, transnational criminal organizations, and extremism is fundamental to those joint efforts, including efforts to counter racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism. DHS looks forward to expanding cooperation in addressing illegal drug trafficking and the proliferation of synthetic opioids and their precursor chemicals.

In support of the recently released National Cyber Strategy, DHS continues to work with Germany on protecting our digital ecosystems and critical infrastructure.

To strengthen our partnerships defending our shared values of freedom and democracy, DHS will work together with its German counterparts to counter the various threats posed by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including by deterring cyberattacks, as well as providing humanitarian relief to those fleeing Russian aggression.

Secretary Mayorkas looks forward to continuing the strong partnership and close coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and the Ministry of the Interior and Community.

