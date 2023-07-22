77 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 21, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

New Chief of Staff Jonathan Davidson Coming to DHS from Treasury Department

Davidson worked on Capitol Hill for more than two decades, serving as Chief of Staff to Senator Michael Bennet and as Chief of Staff to Senator Paul Sarbanes.

By Homeland Security Today
Jonathan Davidson, sworn in today as Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the Treasury Department on Nov. 15, 2021. (Treasury Department photo)

Jonathan Davidson was announced as the Department of Homeland Security’s new Chief of Staff in a message to the workforce Thursday.

Davidson succeeds Kristie Canegallo, who assumed her new role as Acting Deputy Secretary today. Davidson will assume his duties in August.

Davidson joins DHS from the Department of the Treasury, where he served first as Counselor to Secretary Janet Yellen and, upon Senate confirmation, as Treasury’s Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs. In those roles, Davidson helped lead Treasury’s efforts to pass and implement the Inflation Reduction Act and has worked on a range of national security issues, including the administration’s efforts in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its push to diversify global supply chains.

Davidson worked on Capitol Hill for more than two decades, serving as Chief of Staff to Senator Michael Bennet and, before then, as Chief of Staff to Senator Paul Sarbanes and Representative John Sarbanes and Chief Counsel to Senator Mark Warner.

Early in his career, Davidson clerked for Judge William Sessions, Chief Judge of the Federal District Court of Vermont. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Georgetown University Law Center.

Sharmistha “Sharmi” Das will transition from Acting Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy to Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Das has been serving in the acting capacity after serving as DHS Deputy General Counsel and as a detailee in the Office of the Vice President. She and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Kay Lord Fallon will work closely with Davidson in his new role.

“We are grateful to Jonathan and Sharmi for their continued public service and excited for Jonathan to join our DHS team,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Previous articleDHS Is the Largest Federal Agency to Receive 14 Consecutive ‘A’ Grades on SBA’s Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard
Next articleDHS Announces Funding Allocations for FY 2023 Preparedness Grants
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals