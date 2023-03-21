New CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Members Include Former National Cyber Director

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly announced the appointment of additional members to the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC), bringing onboard additional experts from the public and private sectors who will advise the Director on policies and initiatives to enhance the nation’s cyber defense.

“I am thrilled to welcome our newest members, who bring a wealth of experience from across government and industry,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “Chosen for their deep expertise in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and governance, these members will add important new perspectives to the CSAC’s work, particularly given this year’s additional focus on corporate cyber responsibility, technology product safety, and efforts to raise the cyber hygiene baseline of ‘target rich-cyber poor’ entities like hospitals, K-12 school districts, and water utilities. The insight and counsel to date from our existing members have been instrumental in our evolution as America’s Cyber Defense Agency, and I couldn’t be more excited for tomorrow’s meeting with our new members.”

Established in June 2021, the CSAC is composed of experts on cybersecurity, technology, risk management, privacy, and resilience, who advise the Director on policies and programs related to CISA’s mission. The new members announced today are:

Dave DeWalt, CEO and Founder, NightDragon

Brian Gragnolati, President and CEO, Atlantic Health System

Royal Hansen, Vice President of Privacy, Safety and Security Engineering, Google

Chris Inglis, Former U.S. National Cyber Director

Rahul Jalali, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Union Pacific

John Katko, Former Representative for New York’s 24th District

Jim Langevin, Former Representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd District

Cathy Lanier, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer, National Football League

Doug Levin, Co-Founder and National Director, K12 Security Information eXchange (SIX)

Ciaran Martin, Former CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (United Kingdom)

Robert Scott, Commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services

Kevin Tierney, Vice President and Chief Cybersecurity Officer, General Motors

Alex Tosheff, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer, VMware

The next CSAC meeting will be held virtually tomorrow, March 21. Members of the media and public who wish to attend should register today at CISA_CybersecurityAdvisoryCommittee@cisa.dhs.gov. For more information about the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, visit https://www.cisa.gov/resources-tools/groups/cisa-cybersecurity-advisory-committee.

